Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $126.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

