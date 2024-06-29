Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

About Allianz

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.0334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.87. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.39%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

