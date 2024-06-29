AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 13,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

