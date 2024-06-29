Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Roy Choi Purchases 258,010 Shares

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi bought 258,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGAE Free Report ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,791 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

