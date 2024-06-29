Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $288.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $253.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 371.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

