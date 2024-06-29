Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $186.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

