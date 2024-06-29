Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $181.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $182.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $186.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

