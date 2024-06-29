Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,611,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,269.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 709,516 shares of company stock valued at $563,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alset has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

