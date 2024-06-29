Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Altus Power in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

AMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Altus Power by 38.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,963 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

