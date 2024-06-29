Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

