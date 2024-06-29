Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 43,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 98,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,966.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 85,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

