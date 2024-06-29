AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.54.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.98 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 735,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

