AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

AMC Networks Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $420.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

