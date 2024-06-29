Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The firm has a market cap of $472.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

