Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $915.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $814.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.79. The company has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.