Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 124,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

