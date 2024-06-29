Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 367 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

