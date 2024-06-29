American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.60. American Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 82,724 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Bank of America began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $88,504,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $7,763,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,337,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

