American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

AIG opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. American International Group has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

