American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
About American Outdoor Brands
