American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

