American Well Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 11th (NYSE:AMWL)

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, July 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE:AMWL opened at $0.33 on Friday. American Well has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.07.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The company had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Well by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in American Well by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 308,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

