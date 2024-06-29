AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $11.20 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.