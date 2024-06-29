AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $97.62 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $97,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $509.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

