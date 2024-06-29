Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 3,596 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

