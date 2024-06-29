Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMLX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $129.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

