Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.78.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OR opened at C$21.32 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -82.76%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
