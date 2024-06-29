Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $71.71

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.