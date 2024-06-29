Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $4.31

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

