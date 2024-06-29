Analysts Set Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target at $68.40

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. Azenta has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

