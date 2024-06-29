Analysts Set Expectations for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,070 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

