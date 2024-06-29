Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $236.00

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $223.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

