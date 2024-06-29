Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target at $174.07

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

