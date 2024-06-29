Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT at $5.49

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $97,800,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Plug Power by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

