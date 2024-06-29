Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $3.76

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Wedbush upped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.95.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,606 shares of company stock valued at $759,706 in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in RealReal by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

