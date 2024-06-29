Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $106.25

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -105.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,689,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

