Anderson Wittekind William Sells 14,671 Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,178,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RENB opened at $1.75 on Friday. Renovaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $258.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

