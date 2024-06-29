Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FINS opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.