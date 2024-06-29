ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 825,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,735,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

