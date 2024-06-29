Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,758 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $92.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

