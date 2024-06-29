AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von Sells 5,111 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total transaction of $1,227,866.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $244.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

