Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Down 4.6%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.95. 8,814,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 4,171,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
