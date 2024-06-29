Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 3.58, but opened at 3.43. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 3.36, with a volume of 773,945 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.19.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

