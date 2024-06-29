Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.