Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 10,036 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of GMS worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE:GMS opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

