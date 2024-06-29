Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $17.49 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235,723 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

