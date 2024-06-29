Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.35 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

