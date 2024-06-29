Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $5.30 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Vontier worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

