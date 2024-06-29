Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.79 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,016 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 352,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC opened at $9.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

