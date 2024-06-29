Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 21,401 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after acquiring an additional 504,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.