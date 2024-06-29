Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 53,703 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $225.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

